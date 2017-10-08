Edition:
Olympus Corp (7733.T)

7733.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,080JPY
12:36am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥70 (+1.75%)
Prev Close
¥4,010
Open
¥4,070
Day's High
¥4,090
Day's Low
¥4,040
Volume
645,800
Avg. Vol
1,136,173
52-wk High
¥4,470
52-wk Low
¥3,340

About

Olympus Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. The Company's segments include Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business and Others. The Company's Medical Business manufactures and sells medical endoscopes, surgical endoscopes, endotherapy devices and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.09
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥1,374,192.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 342.69
Dividend: 28.00
Yield (%): 0.70

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 163.65 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.60 11.32
ROE: -- 14.98 15.18

Latest News about 7733.T

Shell returning workers to Mars, Olympus, Ursa, Ram Powell hubs

HOUSTON, Oct 8 Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Sunday that workers were returning to its Mars, Olympus, Ursa and Ram Powell offshore production hubs in the Gulf of Mexico following the passage of Hurricane Nate.

Oct 08 2017

BRIEF-Olympus to issue 22th series unsecured bonds worth 10 bln yen

* Says it will issue 22th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen with a term of 5 years and coupon rate of 0.22 percent

Sep 12 2017

BRIEF-R&I affirms Olympus's rating at "A-" and says stable outlook-R&I

* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-"-R&I

Aug 07 2017

Fujifilm flags bigger hit from improper accounting at overseas units

TOKYO Fujifilm Holdings Corp , racing to address Japan's latest governance headache, on Monday said the financial impact of improper accounting was 70 percent over its initial estimate after it discovered the involvement of a second overseas unit.

Jun 12 2017

UPDATE 3-Fujifilm flags bigger hit from improper accounting at overseas units

* Discovery puts corporate oversight into spotlight (Adds details of improper accounting in New Zealand and Australia, executive comment, context)

Jun 12 2017

BRIEF-Olympus files appeal to Tokyo District Court

* Says Tokyo District court rejected the partial appeal filed by the company, regarding the lawsuit pending against the six former directors who were involved in serial rigging of accounting activities

May 11 2017

REFILE-TABLE-Olympus Corp-2016/17 group results

(Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS) May 2 (Reuters)- Olympus Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2018 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 748.05 804.58

May 02 2017

BRIEF-Olympus to buy U.S. firm Image Stream Medical

* Says U.S.-based firm Image Stream Medical Inc (ISM) will become unit of Olympus Corporation of the Americas, which is wholly owned unit of the co

Apr 28 2017

BRIEF-Olympus says former directors to pay 58.79 bln yen after lawsuit

* Says it won a lawsuit against 6 former directors of the company, who were involved in serial of rigging of accounting activities

Apr 27 2017
