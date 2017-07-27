Edition:
United States

Canon Inc (7751.T)

7751.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,064JPY
12:42am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥34 (+0.84%)
Prev Close
¥4,030
Open
¥4,050
Day's High
¥4,067
Day's Low
¥4,044
Volume
2,873,100
Avg. Vol
3,375,093
52-wk High
¥4,067
52-wk Low
¥2,850

Chart for

About

Canon Inc. (Canon) is a manufacturer of office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser printers, inkjet printers, cameras and lithography equipment. Canon sells its products principally under the Canon brand name and through sales subsidiaries. Each of these subsidiaries is responsible for marketing and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.78
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥5,375,067.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,333.76
Dividend: 75.00
Yield (%): 3.72

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 25.24 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.33 11.32
ROE: -- 8.04 15.18

Latest News about 7751.T

REFILE-TABLE-Canon- 6 MONTH group results (SEC)

(Adds accounting period) Jul 27 (Reuters)- Canon Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2016 Dec 31, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.97 trln 1.66 trln 4.05 trln (+18.6 pct) (-9.5 pct) (+19.1 pct) Operating 171.98 108.68 33

Jul 27 2017

UPDATE 1-Canon lifts annual profit forecast on recovery in printer, camera sales

* Printer, camera businesses recovering (Adds risk of hefty EU fines)

Jul 27 2017

Canon lifts annual profit forecast on recovery in printer sales

TOKYO Japan's Canon Inc raised its annual operating profit forecast on Thursday in its second upward revision this year, helped by a recovery in printer sales.

Jul 27 2017

Canon lifts annual profit forecast on recovery in printer sales

TOKYO, July 27 Japan's Canon Inc raised its annual operating profit forecast on Thursday in its second upward revision this year, helped by a recovery in printer sales.

Jul 27 2017

Nikkei edges down as steelmakers hit by profit taking, Yaskawa soars

* Dollar-yen impact limited on Japan stocks longer-term - analyst

Jul 21 2017

Nikkei edges down as market analyses ECB; Yaskawa soars

* Dollar-yen impact limited on Japan stocks longer-term - analyst

Jul 20 2017

BRIEF-Canon's consolidated operating profit is expected to jump 40 pct for year ending in December - Nikkei

* Canon Inc's consolidated operating profit for the year ending in December is expected to jump 40% to 330 billion yen ($2.94 billion) - Nikkei

Jul 20 2017

Canon drops to more than two-month low after EU threatens huge fine

TOKYO, July 7 Canon Inc's stock fell to its lowest levels in more than two months on Friday after EU regulators said they may fine it up to 10 percent of annual revenue for jumping the gun in its acquisition of Toshiba Corp's medical unit.

Jul 06 2017

UPDATE 1-Canon drops to more than 2-month low after EU threatens huge fine

* May fine it up to 10 pct of annual revenue, roughly $2.9 bln

Jul 06 2017

Canon falls to more than 2-month low after EU threatens huge fine

TOKYO, July 7 Shares of Canon Inc dropped to their lowest levels in more than two months on Friday after EU antitrust regulators said they could fine it up to 10 percent of annual revenue if they concluded it had breached merger rules.

Jul 06 2017
» More 7751.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates