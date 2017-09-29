Ricoh Co Ltd (7752.T)
7752.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,163JPY
12:15am EDT
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Ricoh Company, Ltd. is engaged in integrated domestic and overseas manufacturing services. The Company's segments include Imaging & Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. The Company's Imaging & Solutions segment is engaged in office imaging, production printing and network system solutions. The Company's Industrial Products
|Beta:
|0.72
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥863,353.12
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|744.91
|Dividend:
|7.50
|Yield (%):
|2.16
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|25.24
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.33
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.04
|15.18
BRIEF-Ricoh planning to sell semiconductor subsidiary to Nisshinbo Holdings -Nikkei
* Ricoh Co planning to sell semiconductor subsidiary to Nisshinbo Holdings for price estimated slightly above 10 billion yen ($88.7 million) -Nikkei Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ricoh intends to put 2 subsidiaries on the market - Nikkei
* Ricoh Co intends to put two subsidiaries on the market in an attempt to raise money for restructuring its operations worldwide - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2ra9dr7) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-FastOut initiates cooperation with Japanese electronics group Ricoh
* INITIATES COOPERATION WITH JAPANESE ELECTRONICS GROUP RICOH