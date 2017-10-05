Edition:
Citizen Watch Co Ltd (7762.T)

7762.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

825JPY
12:15am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥14 (+1.73%)
Prev Close
¥811
Open
¥824
Day's High
¥827
Day's Low
¥818
Volume
607,900
Avg. Vol
1,418,501
52-wk High
¥849
52-wk Low
¥544

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd., formerly Citizen Holdings Co., Ltd., along with subsidiaries and associated companies, operates in five business segments. The Watch segment manufactures and sells watch movements. The Machine Tools segment manufactures and sells numerical control (NC) automatic lathes and others. The Device segment... (more)

Beta: 1.20
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥259,806.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 320.35
Dividend: 8.50
Yield (%): 2.10

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 56.57 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.42 11.32
ROE: -- 19.45 15.18

BRIEF- R&I affirms Citizen Watch's rating at "A" and says stable outlook – R&I

* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed Citizen Watch's rating at "A" – R&I

Oct 05 2017
