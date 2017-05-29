Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd (7912.T)
7912.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,694JPY
12:45am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥13 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
¥2,681
Open
¥2,706
Day's High
¥2,708
Day's Low
¥2,687
Volume
280,400
Avg. Vol
795,168
52-wk High
¥2,768
52-wk Low
¥1,974
About
Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. is mainly engaged in the printing business. The Company operates in four business segments. The Information Communication division involves in the printing of school textbooks, general books, periodicals, advertisements, securities, business ledger sheets and cards; the manufacture and sale of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.90
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥869,288.38
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|324.24
|Dividend:
|32.00
|Yield (%):
|2.39
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.31
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.08
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.43
|15.18
BRIEF-Cxense expands their agreement with japanese publisher Shueisha.Inc
* JAPANESE PUBLISHER SHUEISHA INC. HAS EXPANDED THEIR AGREEMENT WITH CXENSE FOR USE OF DATA MANAGEMENT AND PERSONALIZATION SOFTWARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Photronics reports second JV with Dai Nippon Printing
* Photronics announces second joint venture with Dai Nippon Printing