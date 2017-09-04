Yamaha Corp (7951.T)
7951.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,410JPY
10:29pm EDT
4,410JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥120 (+2.80%)
¥120 (+2.80%)
Prev Close
¥4,290
¥4,290
Open
¥4,360
¥4,360
Day's High
¥4,425
¥4,425
Day's Low
¥4,360
¥4,360
Volume
414,300
414,300
Avg. Vol
670,677
670,677
52-wk High
¥4,425
¥4,425
52-wk Low
¥2,905
¥2,905
About
Yamaha Corporation is a manufacturer of a line of musical instruments. The Company is a producer of audio/visual products, semiconductors and other computer related products, sporting goods, home appliances and furniture, specialty metals, machine tools and industrial robots. Its segments include Musical Instruments, Audio... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.02
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥846,224.12
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|197.26
|Dividend:
|28.00
|Yield (%):
|1.21
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.03
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.70
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.38
|15.18
Motorcycling: Yamaha rule out replacing injured Rossi at Misano
Yamaha have ruled out replacing injured Italian Valentino Rossi at this weekend's San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.
BRIEF-Yamaha to purchase assets of Kracor
* Yamaha to purchase assets of Kracor Inc rotational molding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: