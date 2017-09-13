Edition:
Itochu Corp (8001.T)

¥22 (+1.19%)
¥1,886
¥1,896
¥1,911
¥1,893
2,961,000
4,365,332
¥1,911
¥1,260

About

ITOCHU Corporation is a trading company. The Company operates through Textile Company; Machinery Company; Metals & Minerals Company; Energy & Chemicals Company; Food Company; ICT, General Products & Reality Company, and Adjustments & Eliminations and others segments. The Textile Company segment consists of the Apparel Division...

Beta: 1.03
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥3,136,210.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,662.89
Dividend: 32.00
Yield (%): 2.92

P/E (TTM): -- 8.95 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.38 11.32
ROE: -- 11.43 15.18

Latest News about 8001.T

BRIEF- Solasia Pharma to sign distributorship agreement with ITOCHU

* Says it plans to sign a distributorship agreement with ITOCHU Corp, regarding sales of the company's products in China (except Hong Kong and Macau )

Sep 13 2017

Glencore puts second coal mine on block amid corporate rethink

SYDNEY Glencore on Monday said it was looking to sell a second Australian coal mine, part of the Swiss-based resource giant's rethink on how it deploys capital as its reins in debt and commodities prices rise.

Aug 28 2017

Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Aug 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

Aug 28 2017

UPDATE 2-Glencore puts 2nd coal mine on block amid corporate rethink

* Glencore, minority partners eye sale of Australia coal mine

Aug 28 2017

Glencore says it plans to sell its Rolleston coal mine in Australia

SYDNEY, Aug 28 Miner Glencore PLC said on Monday it has launched a sale process for the Rolleston thermal coal mine in Australia together with its joint venture partners, Japanese trading houses Itochu Corp and Sumitomo Corp.

Aug 28 2017

BRIEF-Itochu unit to acquire shares of Fuji Oil Holdings

* Says its wholly owned unit plans to acquire 6.2 million shares (about 7.2 percent voting power) of Fuji Oil Holdings Inc as of March 31, 2018

Aug 04 2017

UPDATE 1-Japan's Itochu posts record Q1 profit on higher coal, iron ore prices

* CFO sees iron ore, coking coal prices falling later 2017 (Adds executive comment, detail)

Aug 04 2017

Japan's Itochu sees iron ore, coking coal prices falling later in 2017 -CFO

TOKYO, Aug 4 Japanese trading house Itochu Corp's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) said on Friday the firm is maintaining its earlier assumption that natural resource prices such as iron ore and coking coal will weaken later this year, despite a recent rally.

Aug 04 2017

REFILE-Japan's Itochu Q1 profit rises 48 pct on higher coal and iron ore prices, food business

TOKYO, Aug 4 Japanese trading company Itochu Corp said on Friday its first-quarter net profit rose 48 percent, citing higher coal and iron ore prices and healthy earnings from food businesses.

Aug 04 2017

BRIEF-Itochu unit and FamilyMart unit to jointly acquire shares of Pocket Card via TOB

* Says a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit of Itochu Corp and a wholly owned unit of FamilyMart Co.,Ltd. plan to jointly acquire shares of the co via takeover bid in middle November, at the price of 1,072 yen per share

Aug 03 2017
