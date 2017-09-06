Edition:
Marubeni Corp (8002.T)

8002.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

753JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥10 (+1.32%)
Prev Close
¥743
Open
¥751
Day's High
¥754
Day's Low
¥747
Volume
3,392,000
Avg. Vol
7,298,978
52-wk High
¥773
52-wk Low
¥515

Marubeni Corporation is engaged in importing, exporting and trading of domestic and overseas products and commodities, including domestic and offshore trading in fields, which cover a range of commodities. The Company's segments include Food & Consumer Products, Chemical & Forest Products, Energy & Metals, Power Projects &... (more)

Beta: 0.90
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥1,291,985.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,737.94
Dividend: 12.50
Yield (%): 3.09

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 8.95 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.38 11.32
ROE: -- 11.43 15.18

BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles buys entire stake of Marubeni Corp, Marubeni Hong Kong & South China Ltd in unit

* Purchased entire stake of Marubeni Corp (6.67%), Marubeni Hong Kong and South China Ltd (3.89%) in its unit VMT Spinning Co

Sep 06 2017

BRIEF-Marubeni acquires Creekstone Farms for about $170 mln - Nikkei

* Marubeni Corp acquired Kansas-based creekstone farms in a deal worth about $170 million, including liabilities - Nikkei Source (http://s.nikkei.com/2vDnOhm) Further company coverage:

Jul 19 2017

BUZZ-Marubeni consortium gets contract for Indonesia gas-fired plant

** Marubeni Corp says a consortium of General Electric, PT Hutama Karya and itself has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract for a 780 megawatt gas-fired plant in Indonesia for about 41 billion yen

Jul 18 2017

BRIEF- Japan's Marubeni eyes further investment in Portugal

May 31Marubeni Corp President and CEO Fumiya Kokubu says:

May 31 2017

Exclusive: Qatar talks tough on project stakes in Japan LNG contract talks

DOHA/LONDON Qatar Petroleum is warning Japanese natural gas buyers not to press too hard in long-term supply talks or Japanese companies could be squeezed out of Qatar's LNG projects, sources have told Reuters.

May 30 2017

OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Vietnam set to approve coal-fired power plants worth $7.5 bln

HANOI, May 24 Vietnam expects to grant investment licences for three coal-fired power plants worth a combined $7.5 billion, the country's investment minister said.

May 25 2017

Bunge says not in talks with Glencore following approach

CHICAGO U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said on Tuesday it was not in talks with Swiss mining and commodities group Glencore Plc , after the latter said it had made an informal approach to discuss "a possible consensual business combination."

May 24 2017

BRIEF-SHL Consolidated says entered into JV agreement with Marubeni Corp

* Entered into a joint venture agreement with Marubeni Corporation to undertake development of a land Source text(http://bit.ly/2pHbD3w) Further company coverage:

May 03 2017
