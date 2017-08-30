Toyota Tsusho Corp (8015.T)
8015.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,005JPY
10:14pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥55 (+1.39%)
Prev Close
¥3,950
Open
¥4,010
Day's High
¥4,030
Day's Low
¥3,990
Volume
188,000
Avg. Vol
633,849
52-wk High
¥4,030
52-wk Low
¥2,324
About
TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION is a trading company. The Metal division manufactures and distributes various steel products, non-ferrous metal products and others. Global Manufacturing Parts and Logistics division provides automobile components, logistics and others. Automobile division provides various automobiles, motorcycles,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.18
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,398,523.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|354.06
|Dividend:
|39.00
|Yield (%):
|1.77
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
Toyota joins Grab's $2.5 billion fund raising, unveils tie-up
TOKYO/SINGAPORE Toyota Motor Corp's trading arm became the latest participant in ride-hailing firm Grab's current financing round that is expected to raise $2.5 billion, led by Chinese peer Didi Chuxing and Japan's SoftBank Group Corp.
UPDATE 1-Toyota joins Grab's $2.5 bln fund raising, unveils tie-up
* Toyota Motor to install recorder devices in some Grab cars (Recasts with investment by Toyota Tsusho, adds background)