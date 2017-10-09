FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd (8028.T)

Edition:
FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co.,Ltd., formerly FamilyMart Co., Ltd. is mainly engaged in the convenience store business. The Company operates in two business segments. The Convenience Store segment operates a chain of convenience stores under the name FamilyMart in domestic and overseas markets. The Others segment is engaged in the... (more)

Latest News about 8028.T

BRIEF-Ayala Land clarifies on news article in Inquirer.net‍​

* Refers to news article titled “Familymart chain for sale” posted on October 8, in Inquirer.net‍​

Oct 09 2017

REFILE-MEDIA-FamilyMart chain in Philippines up for sale - Inquirer

-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

Oct 08 2017

BRIEF-FamilyMart UNY Holdings updates business and capital alliance with Don Quijote Holdings

* Says it signed business and capital alliance agreement with Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd on Aug. 31

Aug 31 2017

BRIEF-Don Quijote to buy stake in unlisted unit of FamilyMart UNY

Aug 24 Japan's FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd , Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd:

Aug 24 2017

BRIEF-Itochu unit and FamilyMart unit to jointly acquire shares of Pocket Card via TOB

* Says a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit of Itochu Corp and a wholly owned unit of FamilyMart Co.,Ltd. plan to jointly acquire shares of the co via takeover bid in middle November, at the price of 1,072 yen per share

Aug 03 2017

Japan's FamilyMart considering CITIC and CP Group partnerships

(This version of the May 9 story corrects operating profit and forecast in the third paragraph)

Jul 24 2017

Wanted: Housewives to beat staff crunch at Japan's FamilyMart

TOKYO Japan's second-largest convenience store chain hopes it has found an answer to its labor problems - housewives.

Jul 21 2017

BRIEF- FamilyMart UNY Holdings to increase voting power in Kanemi to 52.5 pct

* Says it will acquire 2.6 million shares of Kanemi Co Ltd , and will increase voting power in Kanemi to 52.5 percent from 26.1 percent, for 8.73 billion yen

Jun 28 2017

BRIEF-FamilyMart UNY Holdings says business alliance with Don Quijote Holdings

* Says it is discussing a business alliance with Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd

Jun 13 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

May 09 2017
