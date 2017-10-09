FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd (8028.T)
6,430JPY
11:36pm EDT
¥20 (+0.31%)
¥6,410
¥6,460
¥6,460
¥6,390
229,600
700,840
¥7,980
¥5,500
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.21
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥812,225.88
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|126.71
|Dividend:
|56.00
|Yield (%):
|1.75
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|37.36
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.92
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|15.18
BRIEF-Ayala Land clarifies on news article in Inquirer.net
* Refers to news article titled “Familymart chain for sale” posted on October 8, in Inquirer.net
REFILE-MEDIA-FamilyMart chain in Philippines up for sale - Inquirer
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
BRIEF-FamilyMart UNY Holdings updates business and capital alliance with Don Quijote Holdings
* Says it signed business and capital alliance agreement with Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd on Aug. 31
BRIEF-Don Quijote to buy stake in unlisted unit of FamilyMart UNY
Aug 24 Japan's FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd , Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd:
BRIEF-Itochu unit and FamilyMart unit to jointly acquire shares of Pocket Card via TOB
* Says a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit of Itochu Corp and a wholly owned unit of FamilyMart Co.,Ltd. plan to jointly acquire shares of the co via takeover bid in middle November, at the price of 1,072 yen per share
Japan's FamilyMart considering CITIC and CP Group partnerships
(This version of the May 9 story corrects operating profit and forecast in the third paragraph)
Wanted: Housewives to beat staff crunch at Japan's FamilyMart
TOKYO Japan's second-largest convenience store chain hopes it has found an answer to its labor problems - housewives.
BRIEF- FamilyMart UNY Holdings to increase voting power in Kanemi to 52.5 pct
* Says it will acquire 2.6 million shares of Kanemi Co Ltd , and will increase voting power in Kanemi to 52.5 percent from 26.1 percent, for 8.73 billion yen
BRIEF-FamilyMart UNY Holdings says business alliance with Don Quijote Holdings
* Says it is discussing a business alliance with Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday: