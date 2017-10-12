Mitsui & Co Ltd (8031.T)

Mitsui to build BHP desalination plant in Chile SANTIAGO Japan's Mitsui & Co plans to build a desalination plant for BHP Billiton Plc's Spence copper mine in Chile, it said on Thursday.

Mitsui to build BHP desalination plant in Chile SANTIAGO, Oct 12 Japan's Mitsui & Co plans to build a desalination plant for BHP Billiton Plc's Spence copper mine in Chile, it said on Thurday.

Fitch Affirms Penske's IDR at 'BBB+' Following Peer Review; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and unsecured debt rating of Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P. and its subsidiaries (collectively, Penske) at 'BBB+', following the completion of its fleet leasing peer review, which includes four publicly rated firms. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDR AND SENI

Maersk sells oil tankers to owner, opening door to Mitsui COPENHAGEN A.P. Moller-Maersk has agreed a $1.71 billion deal to sell its oil tanker division to its controlling shareholder, who in turn will enter an ownership consortium with Japan's Mitsui & Co .

Maersk sells oil tankers to owner, opening door to Mitsui COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 A.P. Moller-Maersk has agreed a $1.71 billion deal to sell its oil tanker division to its controlling shareholder, who in turn will enter an ownership consortium with Japan's Mitsui & Co.

Russia's Gazprom, Mitsui sign LNG cooperation agreement VLADIVOSTOK, Russia Gazprom , Russia's biggest natural gas producer, and Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co have signed a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cooperation agreement, the Russian energy giant said on Thursday.

Mitsui to book $810 million after-tax profit in second-quarter on Vale's stock conversion plan TOKYO Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co Ltd said on Tuesday it would book an after-tax profit of about 89 billion yen ($810 million) in the July-September second quarter on Brazil's Vale's stock conversion plan.

BRIEF-BioAmber says members of BioAmber Sarnia's board nominated by Mitsui to resign * Bioamber-Entered deal pursuant to which co,bioamber sarnia to indemnify mitsui for payments made pursuant to guarantee under cad $20 million loan agreement​

BRIEF-Bioamber reports Q2 loss per share $0.20 * Bioamber announces record revenues for the second quarter 2017 and purchase of mitsui equity stake in sarnia joint venture