Mitsui & Co Ltd (8031.T)

8031.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,669JPY
12:08am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥14 (+0.85%)
Prev Close
¥1,655
Open
¥1,671
Day's High
¥1,672
Day's Low
¥1,662
Volume
2,397,600
Avg. Vol
4,836,541
52-wk High
¥1,753
52-wk Low
¥1,333

About

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. is engaged in the product sales, logistics and financing, as well as the development of international infrastructure and other projects. The Company's segments include Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development,... (more)

Beta: 0.72
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥2,973,231.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,796.51
Dividend: 30.00
Yield (%): 3.32

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 8.95 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.38 11.32
ROE: -- 11.43 15.18

Mitsui to build BHP desalination plant in Chile

SANTIAGO Japan's Mitsui & Co plans to build a desalination plant for BHP Billiton Plc's Spence copper mine in Chile, it said on Thursday.

Oct 12 2017

Fitch Affirms Penske's IDR at 'BBB+' Following Peer Review; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and unsecured debt rating of Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P. and its subsidiaries (collectively, Penske) at 'BBB+', following the completion of its fleet leasing peer review, which includes four publicly rated firms. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDR AND SENI

Oct 10 2017

Maersk sells oil tankers to owner, opening door to Mitsui

COPENHAGEN A.P. Moller-Maersk has agreed a $1.71 billion deal to sell its oil tanker division to its controlling shareholder, who in turn will enter an ownership consortium with Japan's Mitsui & Co .

Sep 20 2017

Russia's Gazprom, Mitsui sign LNG cooperation agreement

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia Gazprom , Russia's biggest natural gas producer, and Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co have signed a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cooperation agreement, the Russian energy giant said on Thursday.

Sep 07 2017

Mitsui to book $810 million after-tax profit in second-quarter on Vale's stock conversion plan

TOKYO Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co Ltd said on Tuesday it would book an after-tax profit of about 89 billion yen ($810 million) in the July-September second quarter on Brazil's Vale's stock conversion plan.

Aug 14 2017

BRIEF-BioAmber says members of BioAmber Sarnia's board nominated by Mitsui to resign

* Bioamber-Entered deal pursuant to which co,bioamber sarnia to indemnify mitsui for payments made pursuant to guarantee under cad $20 million loan agreement​

Aug 03 2017

BRIEF-Bioamber reports Q2 loss per share $0.20

* Bioamber announces record revenues for the second quarter 2017 and purchase of mitsui equity stake in sarnia joint venture

Aug 03 2017

BRIEF-Mitsui unit to sell trust beneficial rights of property

* Says its wholly owned unit Mitsui & Co. Real Estate Ltd. plans to sell trust beneficial rights of a Tokyo-based property to Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation on Sept. 1

Aug 01 2017
