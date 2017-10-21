Edition:
Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T)

8058.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,604JPY
12:48am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥25 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
¥2,578
Open
¥2,596
Day's High
¥2,609
Day's Low
¥2,586
Volume
2,611,800
Avg. Vol
4,262,231
52-wk High
¥2,706
52-wk Low
¥2,190

Mitsubishi Corporation manufactures and markets a range of products, including energy, metals, machinery, chemicals and living essentials. The Company's segments include Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business Group, which conducts infrastructure projects and related trading operations; Industrial Finance, Logistics &... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.89
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥4,100,013.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,590.08
Dividend: 40.00
Yield (%): 3.10

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 8.95 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.38 11.32
ROE: -- 11.43 15.18

Latest News about 8058.T

Japan's Mitsubishi, U.S. partner to invest $1.8 billion in data centers: media

TOKYO Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp plans to set up a joint venture with U.S. data center operator Digital Realty Trust and build around 10 data centers in Japan by 2022 for 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion), the Nikkei said on Saturday.

Oct 21 2017

Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-Century Properties Group says Unit & Mitsubishi Corp signed memorandum of agreement with Megawide Construction Corp

* Unit Phirst Park Homes with Mitsubishi Corporation signed memorandum of agreement with Megawide Construction Corp

Oct 04 2017

BRIEF-Shell to seek sale of stake in $1.4 bln wind farm - Bloomberg

* Shell to seek sale of stake in $1.4 billion wind farm - Bloomberg, citing sources

Oct 02 2017

China-backed Yancoal Australia exercises option to up stake in coal mine

China-backed coal miner Yancoal Australia Ltd said on Wednesday it had exercised its option to buy a 29 percent stake in the Warkworth operation from Japan's Mitsubishi Corp for $230 million.

Sep 26 2017

Sep 26 2017

Mitsubishi's South African Hernic Ferrochrome unit files for bankruptcy protection

TOKYO, Sept 22 Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp on Friday said its South African unit Hernic Ferrochrome Ltd had filed for bankruptcy protection due to financial difficulties amid weaker prices of the alloy.

Sep 21 2017

Singapore's Olam says Q2 profit rises 28.5 pct

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 Singapore-based commodity trader Olam International reported a 28.5 percent rise in its second-quarter profit, helped by strong performances across its major business segments, especially in the food category.

Aug 13 2017

BRIEF-MC Group posts Q2 net profit 89.832 million baht

* Q2 net profit 89.832 million baht versus 191.006 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 10 2017

LNG Canada targets 2018 for export terminal decision: CEO

VANCOUVER LNG Canada, a joint venture led by Royal Dutch Shell Plc, is aiming for an investment decision next year on building a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal on British Columbia's coast, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Aug 03 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates