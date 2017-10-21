Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T)

Japan's Mitsubishi, U.S. partner to invest $1.8 billion in data centers: media TOKYO Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp plans to set up a joint venture with U.S. data center operator Digital Realty Trust and build around 10 data centers in Japan by 2022 for 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion), the Nikkei said on Saturday.

Japan's Mitsubishi, U.S. partner to invest $1.8 bln in data centres -media TOKYO, Oct 21 Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp plans to set up a joint venture with U.S. data centre operator Digital Realty Trust and build around 10 data centres in Japan by 2022 for 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion), the Nikkei said on Saturday.

BRIEF-Century Properties Group says Unit & Mitsubishi Corp signed memorandum of agreement with Megawide Construction Corp * Unit Phirst Park Homes with Mitsubishi Corporation signed memorandum of agreement with Megawide Construction Corp

BRIEF-Shell to seek sale of stake in $1.4 bln wind farm - Bloomberg * Shell to seek sale of stake in $1.4 billion wind farm - Bloomberg, citing sources

China-backed Yancoal Australia exercises option to up stake in coal mine China-backed coal miner Yancoal Australia Ltd said on Wednesday it had exercised its option to buy a 29 percent stake in the Warkworth operation from Japan's Mitsubishi Corp for $230 million.

China-backed Yancoal Australia exercises option to up stake in coal mine Sept 27 China-backed coal miner Yancoal Australia Ltd said on Wednesday it had exercised its option to buy a 29 percent stake in the Warkworth operation from Japan's Mitsubishi Corp for $230 million.

Mitsubishi's South African Hernic Ferrochrome unit files for bankruptcy protection TOKYO, Sept 22 Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp on Friday said its South African unit Hernic Ferrochrome Ltd had filed for bankruptcy protection due to financial difficulties amid weaker prices of the alloy.

Singapore's Olam says Q2 profit rises 28.5 pct SINGAPORE, Aug 14 Singapore-based commodity trader Olam International reported a 28.5 percent rise in its second-quarter profit, helped by strong performances across its major business segments, especially in the food category.

BRIEF-MC Group posts Q2 net profit 89.832 million baht * Q2 net profit 89.832 million baht versus 191.006 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: