Takashimaya Co Ltd (8233.T)
8233.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,071JPY
12:22am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥-2 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
¥1,073
Open
¥1,080
Day's High
¥1,081
Day's Low
¥1,067
Volume
687,000
Avg. Vol
1,588,227
52-wk High
¥1,167
52-wk Low
¥806
About
Takashimaya Company, Limited is a Japan-based company primarily engaged in the department store business. The Company operates in five business segments. The Department Store segment is engaged in the operation of department stores, specialty stores and restaurants. The Construction and Decoration segment is engaged in the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.31
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥381,471.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|355.52
|Dividend:
|6.00
|Yield (%):
|1.12
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|56.57
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.42
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|19.45
|15.18
BRIEF- Takashimaya acquires property for 21 billion yen
* Says it acquired Tokyo-based property for 21 billion yen, on Sept. 29
BRIEF-Takashimaya lowers conversion price for 2018 due and 2020 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds
* Says it lowered the conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 1,439.3 yen per share, from 1,442.2 yen per share