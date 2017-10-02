Edition:
Marui Group Co Ltd (8252.T)

8252.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,719JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥12 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
¥1,707
Open
¥1,723
Day's High
¥1,734
Day's Low
¥1,713
Volume
510,500
Avg. Vol
1,109,812
52-wk High
¥1,852
52-wk Low
¥1,259

MARUI GROUP CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company primarily engaged in the retail business. The Company operates in three business segments. The Retailing and Store segment sells clothing, decorative items, household products and food, as well as the leasing and operation of commercial facilities. The Card segment specializes in... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.35
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥398,858.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 233.66
Dividend: 19.00
Yield (%): 1.93

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 56.57 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.42 11.32
ROE: -- 19.45 15.18

