Edition:
United States

Credit Saison Co Ltd (8253.T)

8253.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,325JPY
12:07am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥10 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
¥2,315
Open
¥2,347
Day's High
¥2,359
Day's Low
¥2,323
Volume
443,300
Avg. Vol
888,737
52-wk High
¥2,425
52-wk Low
¥1,723

Chart for

About

Credit Saison Co.,Ltd. is mainly engaged in the provision of credit services. The Company operates in five business segments. The Credit Service segment provides credit card and servicer services. The Lease segment is engaged in the leasing business. The Finance segment provides credit guarantee business and other finance-relate... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.34
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥429,304.69
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 185.44
Dividend: 35.00
Yield (%): 1.51

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 57.92 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.28 11.32
ROE: -- 11.65 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates