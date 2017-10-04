Edition:
Aeon Co Ltd (8267.T)

8267.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,734JPY
12:42am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥-9 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
¥1,743
Open
¥1,750
Day's High
¥1,752
Day's Low
¥1,732
Volume
1,379,100
Avg. Vol
2,235,243
52-wk High
¥1,764
52-wk Low
¥1,403

About

AEON CO., LTD. is engaged in retail business, integrated financial business and service business. It has 10 segments. General Retail segment operates general merchandise stores (GMSs), supermarkets, convenience stores and department stores. GMS segment operates GMS stores. Supermarket segment operates supermarkets. Strategic... (more)

Beta: 0.71
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥1,519,765.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 871.92
Dividend: 15.00
Yield (%): 1.72

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 56.57 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.42 11.32
ROE: -- 19.45 15.18

UPDATE 2-Japan's Aeon planning further price cuts as restructuring boosts profit

TOKYO, Oct 4 Aeon Co Ltd, Japan's largest retailer by sales, plans further price cuts as restructuring at its struggling general merchandising stores helped drive first half profits to an 11-year high.

Oct 04 2017

Japan's Aeon lifts full-year profit forecast on restructuring boost

TOKYO, Oct 4 Aeon Co Ltd, Japan's largest retailer by sales, upgraded its full-year earnings forecast on Wednesday, helped by restructuring at its struggling general merchandising stores.

Oct 04 2017

BRIEF-Aeon's operating profit likely rose 16 pct for six months ended August - Nikkei

* Aeon's operating profit likely jumped 16 pct on the year to about 84 billion yen ($750 million) for the six months ended August - Nikkei

Sep 22 2017

UPDATE 2-Japan's July consumer prices rise for 7th straight month

* Retail giant Aeon announces price cuts (Adds analyst quotes, detail)

Aug 24 2017

BRIEF-AEON CO M's qtrly profit attributable 25.3 mln rgt‍​

* Year ago revenue 974.8 million rgt; year ago profit attributable 19.1 million rgt‍​ Source text (http://bit.ly/2v8XEXU) Further company coverage:

Aug 24 2017

Japan's Aeon posts higher first quarter profit on restructuring boost

TOKYO Aeon Co Ltd , Japan's largest retailer by sales, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as its restructuring efforts helped to improve performance at its struggling general merchandising stores.

Jul 05 2017

UPDATE 2-Japan's Aeon posts higher Q1 profit on restructuring boost

* Operating profit forecast for current fiscal year unchanged (Adds executive comment, shares, context)

Jul 05 2017

Japan's Aeon Q1 profit jumps 11.4 pct, beats estimates

TOKYO, July 5 Aeon Co Ltd, Japan's largest retailer by sales, on Wednesday reported a 11.4 percent rise in first-quarter profit, beating estimates, boosted by improved performance at its struggling general merchandising stores.

Jul 05 2017

BRIEF- Fuso Dentsu sells machine to AEON DELIGHT for 307 mln yen

* Says it sold CO2 reduction machine to AEON DELIGHT for 307.0 million yen on Jan. 31

Apr 23 2017
