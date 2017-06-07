Aozora Bank Ltd (8304.T)
8304.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,350JPY
11:30pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥30 (+0.69%)
¥30 (+0.69%)
Prev Close
¥4,320
Open
¥4,360
Day's High
¥4,370
Day's Low
¥4,345
Volume
259,200
Avg. Vol
546,484
52-wk High
¥4,400
52-wk Low
¥3,350
About
Aozora Bank, Ltd. is a Japan-based regional bank that provides a range of banking services. The Bank operates in two business divisions. The Banking division is engaged in the provision of banking services, including deposit, loan, domestic and foreign currency exchange, securities investment business, as well as debt services.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.70
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥511,010.31
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|118.29
|Dividend:
|48.00
|Yield (%):
|4.33
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.05
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.03
|15.18
Japan to require regional banks to contain bond-holding risk-Nikkei
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's financial regulator will adopt a new regulation requiring regional banks to guard against potential losses they could incur on their bond holdings from sharp interest rate swings, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.