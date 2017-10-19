Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (8306.T)

Japan finance sector to reap digital currency benefits, says MUFG chief TOKYO The chief executive of Japan's largest bank expects new business opportunities to appear as digital currencies allow collection of data on how people use their money.

MOVES- AMP Capital, MUFG Oct 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

Japan's MUFG to automate operations to free bankers for wealthy clients TOKYO Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) plans to automate 30 percent of operations at its core banking unit by 2024, using software robots and artificial intelligence for paperwork that would otherwise take 9,500 employees to process.

BRIEF-CIMB Group Holdings says Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group sold its entire CIMB stake * Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group sold its entire stake of 412 million CIMB shares via overnight block trade

UPDATE 1-MUFG to sell remaining CIMB stake for up to $620 mln-IFR * CIMB, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley bookrunners for deal (Adds CIMB comment)

MUFG to sell remaining CIMB stake in up to $620 mln deal-IFR HONG KONG, Sept 19 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) launched the sale of up to $620 million of shares in CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, selling its remaining stake in Malaysia's No.2 lender by assets, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing a term sheet for the transaction.

MOVES-MUFG names new insurance coverage head at EMEA financial institutions unit Sept 15 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc appointed Franck Viort as head of insurance coverage at its EMEA financial institutions group, starting from October.