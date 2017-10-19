Edition:
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (8306.T)

8306.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

740JPY
12:42am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥13 (+1.74%)
Prev Close
¥728
Open
¥740
Day's High
¥743
Day's Low
¥737
Volume
60,538,100
Avg. Vol
58,740,043
52-wk High
¥779
52-wk Low
¥492

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFJ) is a bank holding company. The Company's segments include Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group and Krungsri. The Company's services include commercial banking,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.80
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥10,209,360.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 14,027.70
Dividend: 9.00
Yield (%): 2.47

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

Latest News about 8306.T

Japan finance sector to reap digital currency benefits, says MUFG chief

TOKYO The chief executive of Japan's largest bank expects new business opportunities to appear as digital currencies allow collection of data on how people use their money.

Oct 19 2017

MOVES- AMP Capital, MUFG

Oct 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

Oct 18 2017

Japan's MUFG to automate operations to free bankers for wealthy clients

TOKYO Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) plans to automate 30 percent of operations at its core banking unit by 2024, using software robots and artificial intelligence for paperwork that would otherwise take 9,500 employees to process.

Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-CIMB Group Holdings says Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group sold its entire CIMB stake

* Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group sold its entire stake of 412 million CIMB shares via overnight block trade Source text :(http://bit.ly/2ycVjZ0) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Sep 20 2017

UPDATE 1-MUFG to sell remaining CIMB stake for up to $620 mln-IFR

* CIMB, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley bookrunners for deal (Adds CIMB comment)

Sep 19 2017

MOVES-MUFG names new insurance coverage head at EMEA financial institutions unit

Sept 15 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc appointed Franck Viort as head of insurance coverage at its EMEA financial institutions group, starting from October.

Sep 15 2017

Japan's MUFG says picks Amsterdam as EU investment banking base

TOKYO Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) said it has picked Amsterdam as its European Union investment banking base, as financial institutions prepare for Britain's exit from the EU.

Sep 13 2017
