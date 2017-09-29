Fukuoka Financial Group Inc (8354.T)
8354.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
552JPY
23 Oct 2017
552JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥10 (+1.85%)
¥10 (+1.85%)
Prev Close
¥542
¥542
Open
¥550
¥550
Day's High
¥555
¥555
Day's Low
¥549
¥549
Volume
2,090,000
2,090,000
Avg. Vol
3,775,920
3,775,920
52-wk High
¥571
¥571
52-wk Low
¥412
¥412
About
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the banking business. The Company has one business segments. The Banking business is engaged in the provision of banking services, such as deposit, loan, domestic and foreign exchange, among others. The Others business is engaged in the guarantee business,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.39
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥465,990.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|859.76
|Dividend:
|7.50
|Yield (%):
|2.40
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.05
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.03
|15.18
BRIEF-Fukuoka Financial Group unit says business and capital alliance with Bank of Okinawa
* Says co's unit iBank marketing and Bank of Okinawa Ltd entered into a basic agreement on business and capital alliance
BRIEF-R&I removes Fukuoka Financial Group from rating monitor and affirms "A+" with negative outlook-R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) removed the company from rating monitor-R&I
BRIEF-R&I retains Fukuoka Financial Group on rating monitor with view to downgrading -R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) retains the company on rating monitor with view to downgrading -R&I
UPDATE 1-Japan's Fukuoka, Eighteenth Bank postpone planned integration
* Japan's regional banks struggling to survive (Adds background, analyst comment)
Japan's Fukuoka, Eighteenth Bank postpone planned integration
TOKYO, July 25 Fukuoka Financial Group Inc and Eighteenth Bank , both based in southern Japan, said on Tuesday they would indefinitely put on hold plans to integrate their operations, citing anti-monopoly issues.