Edition:
United States

Shizuoka Bank Ltd (8355.T)

8355.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,067JPY
12:53am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥14 (+1.33%)
Prev Close
¥1,053
Open
¥1,069
Day's High
¥1,070
Day's Low
¥1,064
Volume
832,000
Avg. Vol
1,803,557
52-wk High
¥1,073
52-wk Low
¥796

Chart for

About

THE SHIZUOKA BANK, LTD. (the Bank) is a Japan-based regional bank. The Bank is mainly engaged in the banking, leasing and financial instruments exchange businesses. The Bank is also engaged in worker dispatching, real estate appraisement and research, integrated processing of foreign exchange transmission and expense collection,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.15
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥679,320.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 645.13
Dividend: 10.00
Yield (%): 1.90

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

Latest News about 8355.T

BRIEF-Tsuruha Holdings to sign business and capital alliance agreement

* Says it will sign a business and capital alliance agreement with a Shizuoka-based firm, which is engaged in dispensing pharmacy business, and parent co of the Shizuoka-based firm

Aug 07 2017

BRIEF- Shizuoka Bank lowers conversion price for 2018 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds

* Says it lowers the conversion price for 2018 due euro-dollar denominated convertible bonds to $13.29 per share, from $13.36 per share, effective April 1

Jun 16 2017

Fitch Revises Outlook for Japan's Shizuoka Bank to Stable; Affirms Suruga Bank at 'A-'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook for The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. to Stable from Negative and affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. In addition, Fitch has affirmed Suruga Bank Ltd.'s IDR at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating action is at the end of this commentary. The Outlook revision for Shizuoka follows the affirmation of Japan's sovereign rating at 'A' and revision of the Out

May 12 2017

BRIEF-Shizuoka Bank names new president and chairman

* Says it has named Katsunori Nakanishi as the new Chairman of the Board in the bank

May 09 2017
» More 8355.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates