Matsui Securities Co Ltd (8628.T)
8628.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
915JPY
12:30am EDT
915JPY
12:30am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥10 (+1.10%)
¥10 (+1.10%)
Prev Close
¥905
¥905
Open
¥914
¥914
Day's High
¥920
¥920
Day's Low
¥913
¥913
Volume
710,000
710,000
Avg. Vol
849,606
849,606
52-wk High
¥1,040
¥1,040
52-wk Low
¥775
¥775
About
MATSUI SECURITIES CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the provision of online securities transaction services under the name Netstock. The Company is involved in the provision of agency transaction services for market derivatives, including the brokerage transaction of stocks, futures, options and margin... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.50
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥234,634.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|259.26
|Dividend:
|17.00
|Yield (%):
|3.65
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|110.18
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.09
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.13
|15.18
BRIEF-R&I affirms Matsui Securities's rating at "BBB+" and announces stable outlook – R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" – R&I