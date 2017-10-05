Edition:
Matsui Securities Co Ltd (8628.T)

8628.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

915JPY
12:30am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥10 (+1.10%)
Prev Close
¥905
Open
¥914
Day's High
¥920
Day's Low
¥913
Volume
710,000
Avg. Vol
849,606
52-wk High
¥1,040
52-wk Low
¥775

Chart for

About

MATSUI SECURITIES CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the provision of online securities transaction services under the name Netstock. The Company is involved in the provision of agency transaction services for market derivatives, including the brokerage transaction of stocks, futures, options and margin... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.50
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥234,634.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 259.26
Dividend: 17.00
Yield (%): 3.65

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 110.18 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.09 11.32
ROE: -- 6.13 15.18

Latest News about 8628.T

BRIEF-R&I affirms Matsui Securities's rating at "BBB+" and announces stable outlook – R&I

* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+" – R&I

Oct 05 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates