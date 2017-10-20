Edition:
United States

Sompo Holdings Inc (8630.T)

8630.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,428JPY
12:24am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥78 (+1.79%)
Prev Close
¥4,350
Open
¥4,410
Day's High
¥4,428
Day's Low
¥4,375
Volume
1,112,500
Avg. Vol
1,658,528
52-wk High
¥4,674
52-wk Low
¥3,045

Chart for

About

SOMPO Holdings, Inc., formerly Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc., is a Japan-based insurance holding company. The Nonlife Insurance segment is engaged in the property and casualty insurance underwriting, asset management and related business. The Life Insurance segment is engaged in the life insurance underwriting and asset... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.38
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥1,806,783.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 415.35
Dividend: 55.00
Yield (%): 2.07

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.89 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.24 11.32
ROE: -- 9.76 15.18

Latest News about 8630.T

Japan insurer Sompo sees about $620 mln loss from Americas disasters

TOKYO, Oct 20 Japanese insurer Sompo Holdings Inc estimated losses of about 70 billion yen ($620 million) as of Friday from payments related to natural disasters that occurred in August and September in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-Sompo Holdings completes share repurchase

* Says it completes repurchase of 12.9 million shares of its common stock as of Oct. 11

Oct 12 2017

Japan insurer Sompo to sell British unit Canopius for $952 million

TOKYO Japanese insurer Sompo Holdings Inc said on Friday it has agreed to sell British unit Sompo Canopius to private equity consortium led by Centerbridge Partners for $952 million.

Sep 01 2017

REFILE-UPDATE 2-Japan insurer Sompo to sell British unit Canopius for $952 mln

TOKYO, Sept 1 Japanese insurer Sompo Holdings Inc said on Friday it has agreed to sell British unit Sompo Canopius to private equity consortium led by Centerbridge Partners for $952 million.

Sep 01 2017

Japan insurer Sompo plans to sell UK unit Canopius -source

TOKYO, Sept 1 Japanese insurer Sompo Holdings Inc is planning to sell its UK unit Sompo Canopius to private equity firm Centerbridge Partners, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

Sep 01 2017

BRIEF-Sompo Holdings to repurchase up to 18,966,666 shares for up to 56.9 bln yen

* Says it will repurchase up to 18,966,666 shares, representing a 4.8 pct stake

May 19 2017

BRIEF-Japan's Sompo Holdings says to buy back up to 4.81 pct of own shares worth 56.9 bln yen

* to buy back up to 4.81 percent of own shares worth 56.9 billion yen ($511.32 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 111.2800 yen)

May 19 2017
» More 8630.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates