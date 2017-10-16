Edition:
United States

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc (8725.T)

8725.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,791JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥12 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
¥3,779
Open
¥3,800
Day's High
¥3,809
Day's Low
¥3,774
Volume
549,100
Avg. Vol
1,631,228
52-wk High
¥4,073
52-wk Low
¥2,818

Chart for

About

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. The Company is engaged in the management of non-life and life insurance companies, and companies qualified to become subsidiaries under insurance business law. Its segments include Domestic Non-life Insurance Business (MSI), Domestic Non-life Insurance... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.47
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥2,242,050.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 593.29
Dividend: 65.00
Yield (%): 3.18

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.89 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.24 11.32
ROE: -- 9.76 15.18

Latest News about 8725.T

Japan's Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance to boost investment in corporate debt

TOKYO Japan's Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co plans to increase investment in risky assets such as foreign stocks and debt by 30 billion yen ($268.36 million) in the second half of this financial year, a senior company executive said on Monday.

Oct 16 2017

INTERVIEW-Japan's Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance to boost investment in corporate debt

TOKYO, Oct 16 Japan's Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co plans to increase investment in risky assets such as foreign stocks and debt by 30 billion yen ($268.36 million) in the second half of this financial year, a senior company executive said on Monday.

Oct 16 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

Oct 06 2017

BRIEF-MS&AD estimates up to 110 bln yen in incurred losses related to hurricances, Mexico quake

* Japan's MS&AD Insurance says estimates up to 110 billion yen ($973 million) in incurred losses related to hurricances, earthquake in Americas

Oct 06 2017

Japan's MS&AD to invest $1 billion in UK's ReAssure Jersey

TOKYO Japan's MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc said on Friday it had agreed with Swiss Re AG to invest 800 million pounds ($1.05 billion) to take a stake of up to 15 percent in UK-based ReAssure Jersey One Ltd.

Oct 05 2017

UPDATE 1-Japan's MS&AD to invest $1 bln in UK's ReAssure Jersey

* Japan P&C insurers seek to diversify underwriting risk exposure (Adds details and background)

Oct 05 2017

Japan's MS&AD to invest $1 bln in UK's ReAssure Jersey

TOKYO, Oct 6 Japan's MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc said on Friday it had agreed with Swiss Re AG to invest 800 million pounds ($1.05 billion) to take a stake of up to 15 percent in UK-based ReAssure Jersey One Ltd.

Oct 05 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as Fairfax jump offsets CIBC, grocery stocks

TORONTO, Aug 24 Canada's benchmark stock index inched higher on Thursday, boosted by a sharp jump in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd after it sold a Singapore insurer, while Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce fell after it reported a rise in quarterly net income.

Aug 24 2017

Mitsui Sumitomo to buy Singapore insurer for $1.6 billion in SEAsia growth push

SINGAPORE/TOKYO Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company (MSI) is acquiring Singapore's First Capital Insurance for $1.6 billion from Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings , in the biggest takeover by a Japanese insurer in populous Southeast Asia - a key target region for global players.

Aug 24 2017

UPDATE 3-Mitsui Sumitomo to buy Singapore insurer for $1.6 bln in SEAsia growth push

* Mitsui Sumitomo, Fairfax to also explore global partnership

Aug 24 2017
» More 8725.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates