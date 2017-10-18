Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc (8750.T)
8750.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,162JPY
12:11am EDT
2,162JPY
12:11am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥67 (+3.20%)
¥67 (+3.20%)
Prev Close
¥2,094
¥2,094
Open
¥2,141
¥2,141
Day's High
¥2,172
¥2,172
Day's Low
¥2,140
¥2,140
Volume
6,682,600
6,682,600
Avg. Vol
5,862,122
5,862,122
52-wk High
¥2,348
¥2,348
52-wk Low
¥1,379
¥1,379
About
Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc., formerly The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited, is a Japan-based life insurance company. The Company is mainly engaged in the underwriting of insurance policies, including personal insurance, individual annuity insurance, group insurance, group pension insurance, other insurances and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.58
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥2,509,259.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,198.02
|Dividend:
|45.00
|Yield (%):
|2.05
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|14.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.74
|15.18
BRIEF-Union Bank of India says Dai-Ichi Life Holdings invests in Union Asset Management via CCPS
* Investment of Dai-Ichi Life Holdings in Union Asset Management Co Pvt via compulsorily convertible preference shares Source text - http://bit.ly/2ghYwjf Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Dai-Ichi Life Holdings reports 12.9 pct stake in Janus Henderson Group
* Dai-Ichi Life Holdings Inc reports 12.9 percent stake in Janus Henderson Group Plc as of may 30 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r0OgzD Further company coverage: