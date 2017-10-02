Edition:
United States

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc (8766.T)

8766.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,805JPY
12:11am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥72 (+1.52%)
Prev Close
¥4,733
Open
¥4,789
Day's High
¥4,819
Day's Low
¥4,749
Volume
1,928,000
Avg. Vol
2,360,401
52-wk High
¥5,441
52-wk Low
¥3,784

Chart for

About

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates in four segments: Domestic property and casualty insurance, Domestic life insurance, Overseas insurance, and Finance and others. The Domestic property and casualty insurance segment comprises underwriting property and casualty insurance in Japan and related... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.13
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥3,540,399.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 748.02
Dividend: 80.00
Yield (%): 2.96

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.89 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.24 11.32
ROE: -- 9.76 15.18

Latest News about 8766.T

BRIEF-Tokio Marine Hcc announces agreement to acquire AIG's medical stop-loss operations

* Tokio Marine Hcc announces agreement to acquire AIG's medical stop-loss operations

Oct 02 2017

BRIEF-Tokio Marine Holdings to buy AIG business for about 30 billion yen ($266 million) - Nikkei

* Tokio Marine Holdings to buy medical stop-loss insurance business of AIG via U.S. unit for just over 30 billion yen ($266 million) - Nikkei Source text : [http://s.nikkei.com/2fF1cr3] Further company coverage:

Oct 02 2017

BRIEF-Tokio Marine Holdings to retire 5 mln shares on Sept. 30

* Says it plans to retire 5 million shares of its common stock on Sept. 30

Sep 15 2017

Tokio Marine to boost investment in U.S. credit products

TOKYO Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance plans to increase its holdings of foreign credit products this fiscal year with a focus on long-term U.S. corporate debt, an investment planning official at the firm said on Tuesday.

May 09 2017
» More 8766.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates