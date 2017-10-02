Tokio Marine Holdings Inc (8766.T)
8766.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,805JPY
12:11am EDT
4,805JPY
12:11am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥72 (+1.52%)
¥72 (+1.52%)
Prev Close
¥4,733
¥4,733
Open
¥4,789
¥4,789
Day's High
¥4,819
¥4,819
Day's Low
¥4,749
¥4,749
Volume
1,928,000
1,928,000
Avg. Vol
2,360,401
2,360,401
52-wk High
¥5,441
¥5,441
52-wk Low
¥3,784
¥3,784
About
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates in four segments: Domestic property and casualty insurance, Domestic life insurance, Overseas insurance, and Finance and others. The Domestic property and casualty insurance segment comprises underwriting property and casualty insurance in Japan and related... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.13
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥3,540,399.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|748.02
|Dividend:
|80.00
|Yield (%):
|2.96
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.89
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.24
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.76
|15.18
BRIEF-Tokio Marine Hcc announces agreement to acquire AIG's medical stop-loss operations
* Tokio Marine Hcc announces agreement to acquire AIG's medical stop-loss operations
BRIEF-Tokio Marine Holdings to buy AIG business for about 30 billion yen ($266 million) - Nikkei
* Tokio Marine Holdings to buy medical stop-loss insurance business of AIG via U.S. unit for just over 30 billion yen ($266 million) - Nikkei Source text : [http://s.nikkei.com/2fF1cr3] Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Tokio Marine Holdings to retire 5 mln shares on Sept. 30
* Says it plans to retire 5 million shares of its common stock on Sept. 30
Tokio Marine to boost investment in U.S. credit products
TOKYO Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance plans to increase its holdings of foreign credit products this fiscal year with a focus on long-term U.S. corporate debt, an investment planning official at the firm said on Tuesday.