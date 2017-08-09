T&D Holdings Inc (8795.T)
8795.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,744JPY
12:06am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥35 (+2.05%)
¥35 (+2.05%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
T&D Holdings, Inc. is a Japan-based holding company mainly engaged in the life insurance business. Through its subsidiaries and associated companies, the Company is engaged in three business segments. The Insurance and Related segment provides life insurance, small-amount short-term insurance and insurance agency services. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.44
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|14.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.74
|15.18
BRIEF- T&D Holdings to retire treasury shares
* Says it will retire 26.5 million shares (3.9 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on Aug. 31
BRIEF- T&D Holdings lowers conversion price for 2020 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds
* Says it lowers conversion price for 2020 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 2,689.9 yen per share from 2,701.5 yen per share, effective April 1
BRIEF-T&D Holdings announcement resignation of chairman
* Says Kenji Nakagome will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company