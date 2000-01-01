Tokyo Tatemono Co Ltd (8804.T)
8804.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,529JPY
12:48am EDT
1,529JPY
12:48am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥5 (+0.33%)
¥5 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
¥1,524
¥1,524
Open
¥1,541
¥1,541
Day's High
¥1,542
¥1,542
Day's Low
¥1,526
¥1,526
Volume
507,200
507,200
Avg. Vol
972,719
972,719
52-wk High
¥1,657
¥1,657
52-wk Low
¥1,272
¥1,272
About
Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. is a real estate company. The Building segment is engaged in the leasing, operation and management of office buildings, and the management and operation of commercial facilities. The Housing segment is engaged in the development, sale and management of condominiums and detached houses, the leasing and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.53
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥330,652.19
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|216.96
|Dividend:
|14.00
|Yield (%):
|1.71
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.89
|15.18