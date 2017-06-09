Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd (8830.T)
8830.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,641JPY
12:42am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥-5 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
¥3,646
Open
¥3,670
Day's High
¥3,683
Day's Low
¥3,628
Volume
974,000
Avg. Vol
1,733,227
52-wk High
¥3,750
52-wk Low
¥2,497
About
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. operates in five business segments. The Real Estate Leasing segment develops, direct leases and manages office buildings and condominiums. This segment also operates hotels and leases event halls and conference rooms. The Real Estate Sales segment develops and sells condominiums,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.23
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,735,810.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|476.09
|Dividend:
|13.00
|Yield (%):
|0.66
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.89
|15.18
BRIEF- R&I affirms Sumitomo Realty & Development's rating at "A-" and announces positive outlook -R&I
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" -R&I