8K Miles Software Services Ltd (8KMS.NS)

8KMS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

499.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.50 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
Rs501.95
Open
Rs503.90
Day's High
Rs506.50
Day's Low
Rs498.00
Volume
27,736
Avg. Vol
154,441
52-wk High
Rs814.90
52-wk Low
Rs364.70

Chart for

About

8K Miles Software Services Limited is an Internet company. The Company is focused on building solutions around cloud computing. The Company's products/services include data processing; software development and computer consultancy services, and software supply services. The Company's cloud solutions offer cloud consulting,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.19
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs15,242.02
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 30.52
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.20

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.40 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 16.10 11.32
ROE: -- 18.21 15.18

Latest News about 8KMS.NS

BRIEF-India's 8K Miles Software Services March-qtr consol profit rises

* March quarter consol net profit 343.4 million rupees versus profit 123.5 million rupees year ago

May 10 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates