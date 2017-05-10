8K Miles Software Services Ltd (8KMS.NS)
8KMS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
499.45INR
19 Oct 2017
499.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.50 (-0.50%)
Rs-2.50 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
Rs501.95
Rs501.95
Open
Rs503.90
Rs503.90
Day's High
Rs506.50
Rs506.50
Day's Low
Rs498.00
Rs498.00
Volume
27,736
27,736
Avg. Vol
154,441
154,441
52-wk High
Rs814.90
Rs814.90
52-wk Low
Rs364.70
Rs364.70
About
8K Miles Software Services Limited is an Internet company. The Company is focused on building solutions around cloud computing. The Company's products/services include data processing; software development and computer consultancy services, and software supply services. The Company's cloud solutions offer cloud consulting,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.19
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs15,242.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|30.52
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.20
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.40
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|16.10
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|18.21
|15.18
BRIEF-India's 8K Miles Software Services March-qtr consol profit rises
* March quarter consol net profit 343.4 million rupees versus profit 123.5 million rupees year ago