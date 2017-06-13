Tokyu Corp (9005.T)
9005.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,717JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥9 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
¥1,708
Open
¥1,725
Day's High
¥1,728
Day's Low
¥1,710
Volume
510,200
Avg. Vol
1,092,773
52-wk High
¥1,806
52-wk Low
¥1,486
About
TOKYU CORPORATION is primarily engaged in the real estate and railway businesses. The Transportation segment involves in the operation of railways and provision of bus transportation services. The Real Estate segment involves in the construction and sale of housing; the provision of real estate consulting services and building... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.75
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,067,278.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|624.87
|Dividend:
|10.00
|Yield (%):
|1.05
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.38
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.08
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.01
|15.18
BRIEF-Tokyu unit receives report from external investigation committee
* Says unit Nagano Tokyu Department Store Co Ltd receives investigation report from external investigation committee on June 13
BRIEF-Icc international board approves extension of guarantee facilities for Tokyu Corporation
* Board approves extension of guarantee facilities for Tokyu Corporation in the credit line of saha tokyu corporation, for 82.7 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: