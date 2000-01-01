Odakyu Electric Railway Co Ltd (9007.T)
9007.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,202JPY
10:16pm EDT
2,202JPY
10:16pm EDT
Change (% chg)
¥9 (+0.41%)
¥9 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
¥2,193
¥2,193
Open
¥2,214
¥2,214
Day's High
¥2,218
¥2,218
Day's Low
¥2,198
¥2,198
Volume
243,900
243,900
Avg. Vol
595,656
595,656
52-wk High
¥2,424
¥2,424
52-wk Low
¥1,947
¥1,947
About
Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. is mainly engaged in the transportation business. The Transportation segment is engaged in the railway, automobile transportation, taxi, sea route, cableway and ropeway businesses. The Distribution segment operates department stores and other stores. The Real Estate segment is engaged in the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.54
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥808,115.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|368.50
|Dividend:
|10.00
|Yield (%):
|0.87
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.38
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.08
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.01
|15.18