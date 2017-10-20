East Japan Railway Co (9020.T)
9020.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
10,955JPY
12:57am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥-25 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
¥10,980
Open
¥11,020
Day's High
¥11,040
Day's Low
¥10,940
Volume
334,000
Avg. Vol
698,902
52-wk High
¥11,290
52-wk Low
¥8,701
About
East Japan Railway Company is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the railway business. It has four business segments. The Transportation segment operates railway routes, including the bullet train lines and the conventional railway lines mainly in the Kanto area and the Tohoku area. The Station Space Utilization segment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.94
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥4,234,498.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|385.66
|Dividend:
|70.00
|Yield (%):
|1.18
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.38
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.08
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.01
|15.18
JR East to replace parts over Kobe Steel data tampering
TOKYO, Oct 20 East Japan Railway Co has found parts in the undercarriage of Shinkansen bullet trains affected by the Kobe Steel Ltd data tampering scandal and will replace them during maintenance, the company said on Friday.