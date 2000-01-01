West Japan Railway Co (9021.T)
9021.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
8,108JPY
12:41am EDT
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
West Japan Railway Company is mainly engaged in the provision of passenger railway transportation services. The Company operates in four business segments. The Transportation segment provides ferry and bus transportation services. This segment also offers railway services, such as Sanyo Shinkansen and conventional express... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.84
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,568,866.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|193.74
|Dividend:
|80.00
|Yield (%):
|1.73
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.38
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.08
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.01
|15.18