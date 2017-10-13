Central Japan Railway Co (9022.T)
9022.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
20,820JPY
12:17am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥25 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
¥20,795
Open
¥21,000
Day's High
¥21,015
Day's Low
¥20,715
Volume
263,700
Avg. Vol
393,228
52-wk High
¥21,015
52-wk Low
¥16,540
About
Central Japan Railway Company is mainly involved in the provision of railway services. The Company operates in four business segments. The Transportation segment is engaged in the operation of Tokaido Shinkansen railways, the conventional railways in the Tokai area, as well as the provision of bus services. The Distribution... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.89
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥4,283,770.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|206.00
|Dividend:
|70.00
|Yield (%):
|0.65
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.38
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.08
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.01
|15.18
