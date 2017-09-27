Yamato Holdings Co Ltd (9064.T)

BRIEF-Yamato apparently convinces Amazon to pay at least 40 pct more for shipping in Japan - Nikkei * Yamato Transport has apparently convinced Amazon.com to pay at least 40% more for shipping in Japan - Nikkei

UPDATE 2-Yamato, emblematic of Japan labour crunch pain, posts fresh loss * Books a further 5.2 bln yen charge due to unpaid wage bills (Adds executive comment)

Yamato posts second quarter of operating losses on unpaid wage bills TOKYO, July 31 Yamato Holdings Co, Japan's biggest parcel delivery firm, booked a second straight quarter of losses due in part to hefty payments for unpaid overtime - a quandary that has underscored the challenges of a deepening labour shortage faced by corporate Japan.