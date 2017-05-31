ANA Holdings Inc (9202.T)
9202.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,372JPY
12:57am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥-6 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
¥4,378
Open
¥4,400
Day's High
¥4,404
Day's Low
¥4,368
Volume
723,600
Avg. Vol
1,280,264
52-wk High
¥4,416
52-wk Low
¥2,780
About
ANA HOLDINGS INC. is a holding company. The Company operates as an aviation company with global operations. Its segments include Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade and Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation business comprises domestic passenger operations, international passenger operations, and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.64
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,539,491.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|351.64
|Dividend:
|60.00
|Yield (%):
|1.37
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|6.74
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-1.60
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|-3.85
|15.18
BRIEF-Future Venture Capital to acquire stake in All Nippon Entertainment Works
* Says it will acquire 99.6 percent stake (2,220 shares) in All Nippon Entertainment Works, Inc. from Innovation Network Corporation of Japan