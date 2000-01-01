Edition:
United States

Mitsubishi Logistics Corp (9301.T)

9301.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,912JPY
10:13pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥18 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
¥2,894
Open
¥2,918
Day's High
¥2,934
Day's Low
¥2,905
Volume
118,600
Avg. Vol
355,317
52-wk High
¥3,432
52-wk Low
¥2,622

Chart for

About

Mitsubishi Logistics Corporation is a warehousing and transportation service provider. The Warehousing, Harbor Transportation and Logistics segment provides warehousing services, including storage, loading, unloading and cargo handling; land transportation services, including truck transportation, forwarder transportation and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.27
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥254,558.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 87.96
Dividend: 14.00
Yield (%): 0.83

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.79 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.76 11.32
ROE: -- 2.21 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates