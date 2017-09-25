Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp (9432.T)
9432.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,285JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥-18 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
¥5,303
Open
¥5,338
Day's High
¥5,339
Day's Low
¥5,278
Volume
2,094,800
Avg. Vol
3,185,817
52-wk High
¥5,500
52-wk Low
¥4,156
About
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) is a provider of fixed and mobile voice related services, Internet Protocol (IP)/packet communications services, telecommunications equipment, system integration and other telecommunications-related services in Japan. The Company operates in five segments: regional communications... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.40
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥11,117,180.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,096.40
|Dividend:
|75.00
|Yield (%):
|2.26
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.87
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|23.74
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|25.18
|15.18
BRIEF-NTT announces 150 bln yen share repurchase plan
* NTT says to buy back up to 1.5 percent of shares for as much as 150 billion yen ($1.3 billion) between Sept 26 and March 31 Further company coverage: ($1 = 112.2000 yen) (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)