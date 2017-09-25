Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp (9432.T)

Edition:
5,285JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥-18 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
¥5,303
Open
¥5,338
Day's High
¥5,339
Day's Low
¥5,278
Volume
2,094,800
Avg. Vol
3,185,817
52-wk High
¥5,500
52-wk Low
¥4,156

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) is a provider of fixed and mobile voice related services, Internet Protocol (IP)/packet communications services, telecommunications equipment, system integration and other telecommunications-related services in Japan. The Company operates in five segments: regional communications... (more)

Beta: 0.40
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥11,117,180.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,096.40
Dividend: 75.00
Yield (%): 2.26

P/E (TTM): -- 19.87 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.74 11.32
ROE: -- 25.18 15.18

BRIEF-NTT announces 150 bln yen share repurchase plan

* NTT says to buy back up to 1.5 percent of shares for as much as 150 billion yen ($1.3 billion) between Sept 26 and March 31 Further company coverage: ($1 = 112.2000 yen) (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)

Sep 25 2017
