KDDI Corp (9433.T)

9433.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,065JPY
12:57am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥18 (+0.59%)
Prev Close
¥3,047
Open
¥3,088
Day's High
¥3,089
Day's Low
¥3,061
Volume
2,532,000
Avg. Vol
5,381,437
52-wk High
¥3,229
52-wk Low
¥2,746

About

KDDI CORPORATION is a telecommunications company. The Company operates in four segments. The Personal segment is engaged in the provision of communication services for personal and home, including au mobile phone, and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and cable television (CATV) services, among others. The Value segment provides a... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.80
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥7,883,240.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,587.21
Dividend: 45.00
Yield (%): 2.79

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 54.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.09 11.32
ROE: -- 9.78 15.18

Latest News about 9433.T

BRIEF-KDDI expected to acquire Soracom for estimated 20 bln yen - Nikkei

* KDDI Corp is expected to acquire all outstanding shares in Soracom by the end of August for an estimated 20 billion yen - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2vknTK8) Further company coverage:

Aug 01 2017

BRIEF-KDDI Corp seen posting quarterly operating profit of 275.1 bln yen - Nikkei

* KDDI Corp seen posting operating profit of 275.1 billion yen for April-June quarter - Nikkei

Jul 27 2017

BRIEF-Gunosy says business alliance with KDDI

* Says it will sign a business alliance agreement with KDDI Corp in late July

Jul 14 2017

BRIEF-KDDI to retire treasury 33,280,732 shares

* To retire 33,280,732 shares (1.3 pct stake) of its common stock on May 17

May 11 2017

BRIEF-KDDI: to buy back up to 1.67 pct own shares worth 100 bln yen

* to buy back up to 1.67 percent of own shares worth 100 billion yen ($876.12 million)

May 11 2017
