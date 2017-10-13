Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (9501.T)

Edition:
Chart for

About

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated, formerly Electric Power Company, Incorporated is an electric power supplier. The Company operates through five segments: Fuel & Power, Power Grid, Customer Service, Corporate and Others segment. Fuel & Power segment is engaged in the sale of electricity by thermal power... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.79
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥748,870.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,607.02
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.97 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.50 11.32
ROE: -- 16.99 15.18

Latest News about 9501.T

Japan's Tepco, Chubu Elec get regulatory nod to merge fossil power plants

The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) has approved plans by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) and Chubu Electric Power Co to integrate their fossil fuel power plants under their JERA Co joint venture, an official with the anti-monopoly regulator said on Friday.

Oct 13 2017

Japan regulator grants safety approval to Tepco's first reactor restart since Fukushima

TOKYO Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) on Wednesday received an initial safety approval from Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) to restart two reactors at the world's biggest nuclear power plant.

Oct 04 2017

Tepco shares rise after reports of possible nuclear restart approval

TOKYO Shares in Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco), operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, rose more than 3 percent on Thursday after media reports that it may get approval as early as next week to restart one of its other atomic plants.

Sep 07 2017

Japan's Tepco gets slapped with new U.S. lawsuit over Fukushima

TOKYO Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings said on Thursday it has been hit with another lawsuit filed in a U.S. court seeking $5 billion for compensation over the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, the second filed against the utility in a U.S. court.

Aug 24 2017

Tepco spots possible nuclear fuel debris at another Fukushima reactor: Kyodo

TOKYO Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), the operator of Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, may have found nuclear fuel debris below the damaged No. 3 reactor, one of three that had meltdowns in the 2011 disaster, Kyodo News reported on Friday.

Jul 21 2017

