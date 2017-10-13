Edition:
Chubu Electric Power Co Inc (9502.T)

9502.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,437JPY
10:29pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥6 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
¥1,432
Open
¥1,440
Day's High
¥1,442
Day's Low
¥1,434
Volume
580,500
Avg. Vol
1,724,681
52-wk High
¥1,779
52-wk Low
¥1,381

Chubu Electric Power Company,Incorporated is mainly engaged in the electricity business. The Electricity segment is engaged in the provision of electricity. The Others segment includes both energy division and other business division. The energy division is engaged in the provision of gas and integrated energy including... (more)

Beta: 0.75
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥1,085,077.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 758.00
Dividend: 15.00
Yield (%): 2.10

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.97 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.50 11.32
ROE: -- 16.99 15.18

Japan's Tepco, Chubu Elec get regulatory nod to merge fossil power plants

The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) has approved plans by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) and Chubu Electric Power Co to integrate their fossil fuel power plants under their JERA Co joint venture, an official with the anti-monopoly regulator said on Friday.

Oct 13 2017

BRIEF-General Electric co says commercial operation has been achieved for Chubu Electric Power Co Inc’S Nishi-Nagoya power plant block-1 in Japan

* General Electric Co says commercial operation has been achieved for Chubu Electric Power Co Inc’s Nishi-Nagoya power plant block-1 in Japan Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hFxdTK) Further company coverage:

Oct 02 2017

Once fringe players, Swiss traders grab $10 billion slice of LNG market

LONDON Swiss trading houses are muscling in on the global market for liquefied natural gas, until now the preserve of energy giants, and expect to grab a $10 billion share of the rapidly growing business this year.

Sep 12 2017

Japan's Tepco, Chubu eye $910 million cost cut from merging fossil businesses

TOKYO Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) and Chubu Electric Power Co said on Thursday they aim to cut costs by more than 100 billion yen ($910 million) a year within five years after combining their fossil fuel power plants under their JERA Co joint venture.

Jun 08 2017

