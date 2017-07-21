Kansai Electric Power Co Inc (9503.T)
9503.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,550JPY
12:12am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥-2 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
¥1,552
Open
¥1,564
Day's High
¥1,565
Day's Low
¥1,547
Volume
874,100
Avg. Vol
2,279,700
52-wk High
¥1,650
52-wk Low
¥940
About
The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated is an electric power supplier. The Electricity segment is involved in the generation and distribution of electric power. The Information Communication segment is involved in the provision of integrated information communication services, the leasing of telecommunication equipment,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,456,914.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|938.73
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|1.61
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.97
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.50
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.99
|15.18
Deals set bullish tone as Peru export halt tightens market
LONDON/SINGAPORE Asian spot LNG prices stepped higher this week, shrugging off months of weakness, as Royal Dutch Shell replaced lost output from its Peru plant via spot markets and as a flurry of higher-priced deals surprised traders.
