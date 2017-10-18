Tokyo Gas Co Ltd (9531.T)

UPDATE 1-LNG producers take time to relax destination clauses despite Japan ruling TOKYO, Oct 18 Global liquefied natural gas suppliers are taking time to revise destination clauses in supply contracts for Japanese buyers despite a ruling by authorities in Japan that the provisions are anti-competitive, industry sources said on Wednesday.

