Tokyo Gas Co Ltd (9531.T)

9531.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,908JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥14 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
¥2,895
Open
¥2,918
Day's High
¥2,920
Day's Low
¥2,899
Volume
279,900
Avg. Vol
1,212,959
52-wk High
¥3,048
52-wk Low
¥2,307

About

TOKYO GAS CO., LTD. is a Japan-based gas company. It has five business segments. The City Gas segment is engaged in the production, supply and sale of gas. This segment is also engaged in the provision of gas to city gas providers, as well as the supply and sale of gas in Malaysia. The Instrument and Gas Fitting segment is...

Beta: 0.57
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥1,326,122.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 458.07
Dividend: 27.50
Yield (%): 1.90

P/E (TTM): -- 17.75 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.67 11.32
ROE: -- 6.56 15.18

UPDATE 1-LNG producers take time to relax destination clauses despite Japan ruling

TOKYO, Oct 18 Global liquefied natural gas suppliers are taking time to revise destination clauses in supply contracts for Japanese buyers despite a ruling by authorities in Japan that the provisions are anti-competitive, industry sources said on Wednesday.

Oct 18 2017

Tokyo Gas will not accept destination clauses in new LNG contracts - president

TOKYO, Oct 5 Tokyo Gas Co, Japan's biggest city gas supplier, will not accept new contracts for long-term purchases of liquefied natural gas (LNG) that contain clauses that restrict where the gas can be sold, the company's president said on Thursday.

Oct 05 2017

LNG buyers have not asked Inpex to revise destination clauses

TOKYO, Aug 4 Buyers of long-term liquefied natural gas contracts have not asked Japan's Inpex Corp to revise their destination clauses after the country's watchdog urged a revision of anti-competitive practices in contracts that restrict sales to third parties, its senior executive said on Friday.

Aug 04 2017

Japan's Tokyo Gas wants to revise LNG supply contracts

TOKYO Japan's Tokyo Gas, the biggest city-gas supplier in the world's largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is in talks to renew supply contracts and will push to revise terms to get more flexibility and cut prices, a senior official said on Thursday.

Jul 13 2017

UPDATE 1-Japan's Tokyo Gas wants to revise LNG supply contracts

* Japan LNG imports surged following Fukushima (Adds comment, detail)

Jul 13 2017

Tokyo Gas buys 30 pct stake in Castleton's Texas gas unit

TOKYO, May 8 Japan's biggest city gas supplier Tokyo Gas Co said on Monday it has acquired a 30 percent stake in a subsidiary of Castleton Commodities International LLC, its first equity investment in a U.S. upstream company.

May 08 2017
