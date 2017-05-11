NTT Data Corp (9613.T)
9613.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,296JPY
12:17am EDT
1,296JPY
12:17am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥15 (+1.17%)
¥15 (+1.17%)
Prev Close
¥1,281
¥1,281
Open
¥1,298
¥1,298
Day's High
¥1,298
¥1,298
Day's Low
¥1,288
¥1,288
Volume
1,295,000
1,295,000
Avg. Vol
2,765,848
2,765,848
52-wk High
¥1,298
¥1,298
52-wk Low
¥1,004
¥1,004
About
NTT DATA CORPORATION is a Japan-based information technology (IT) company. The Company mainly operates in four business segments. The Public & Financial segment provides high value-added IT services based on social infrastructure such as government, medical care, finance, settlement and others. The Enterprise IT Service segment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.47
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,796,603.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,402.50
|Dividend:
|7.50
|Yield (%):
|1.17
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.40
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|16.10
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|18.21
|15.18
BRIEF-CloudSense to partner with NTT Data to deliver digital innovation for communications
* CloudSense - announce partnership with ntt data to deliver digital innovation for communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: