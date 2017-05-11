Edition:
NTT Data Corp (9613.T)

9613.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,296JPY
12:17am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥15 (+1.17%)
Prev Close
¥1,281
Open
¥1,298
Day's High
¥1,298
Day's Low
¥1,288
Volume
1,295,000
Avg. Vol
2,765,848
52-wk High
¥1,298
52-wk Low
¥1,004

About

NTT DATA CORPORATION is a Japan-based information technology (IT) company. The Company mainly operates in four business segments. The Public & Financial segment provides high value-added IT services based on social infrastructure such as government, medical care, finance, settlement and others. The Enterprise IT Service segment... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.47
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥1,796,603.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,402.50
Dividend: 7.50
Yield (%): 1.17

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.40 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 16.10 11.32
ROE: -- 18.21 15.18

Latest News about 9613.T

BRIEF-CloudSense to partner with NTT Data to deliver digital innovation for communications

* CloudSense - announce partnership with ntt data to deliver digital innovation for communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 11 2017
