Secom Co Ltd (9735.T)
9735.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
8,596JPY
12:49am EDT
Change (% chg)
¥52 (+0.61%)
Prev Close
¥8,544
Open
¥8,627
Day's High
¥8,629
Day's Low
¥8,533
Volume
276,300
Avg. Vol
577,017
52-wk High
¥8,812
52-wk Low
¥7,293
About
SECOM CO., LTD. is primarily engaged in the provision of security services. The Security Service segment develops, manufactures and sells centralized systems, resident systems and other security equipment. The Disaster Prevention segment manufactures, sells, constructs and maintains fire-alarm and fire extinguishing equipment.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.79
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,993,234.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|233.29
|Dividend:
|80.00
|Yield (%):
|1.70
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.98
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.24
|15.18
BRIEF-Secom Co Ltd will likely report group operating profit of some 130 bln Yen for year ended March 31 - Nikkei
* Secom Co Ltd will likely report a group operating profit of some 130 billion Yen ($1.15 billion) for the year ended March 31 - Nikkei