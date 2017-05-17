Edition:
United States

Konami Holdings Corp (9766.T)

9766.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

5,330JPY
12:36am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥50 (+0.95%)
Prev Close
¥5,280
Open
¥5,370
Day's High
¥5,370
Day's Low
¥5,280
Volume
325,300
Avg. Vol
713,149
52-wk High
¥6,600
52-wk Low
¥3,680

Chart for

About

Konami Holdings Corporation is engaged in the entertainment and health fitness industries. The Company operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. Digital Entertainment includes the production, manufacture and sale of digital content and related... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

No Ratios Available.

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 11.32
ROE: -- 13.27 15.18

Latest News about 9766.T

BRIEF- Konami Holdings lowers conversion price for 2022 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds

* Says it lowers the conversion price for 2022 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 4,513.9 yen per share, from 4,549.7 yen per share, effective April 1

May 17 2017
» More 9766.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.