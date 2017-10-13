Edition:
United States

Fast Retailing Co Ltd (9983.T)

9983.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

36,940JPY
11:36pm EDT
Change (% chg)

¥420 (+1.15%)
Prev Close
¥36,520
Open
¥37,000
Day's High
¥37,050
Day's Low
¥36,700
Volume
390,900
Avg. Vol
614,934
52-wk High
¥44,370
52-wk Low
¥30,000

Chart for

About

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. is a Japan-based holding company primarily engaged in the clothing business. The Company operates in three business segments. The UNIQLO segment is engaged in the sale of casual clothing such as men's, women's, children's and babies' clothing, as well as other goods in domestic market and overseas... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.51
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥3,873,810.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 106.07
Dividend: 175.00
Yield (%): 0.96

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 32.82 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.45 11.32
ROE: -- 13.67 15.18

Latest News about 9983.T

Nikkei hits 21-yr high as foreigners seen betting on Abe win, Fast Retailing surges

* Event-driven funds likely chase market higher pre-vote - analyst

Oct 13 2017

Nikkei notches 21-yr high as Fast Retailing adds momentum, Kobe Steel dives

* Event-driven funds likely chasing market higher before election - analyst

Oct 12 2017

UPDATE 2-Overseas push drives profit growth at Japan's Uniqlo, 7-Eleven owners

* Uniqlo overseas oper profit up 95.4 pct, domestic down 6.4 pct

Oct 12 2017

Japan's Fast Retailing sees 13.4 percent profit rise on foreign expansion

TOKYO, Oct 12 Japan's Fast Retailing Co Ltd , owner of clothing chain Uniqlo, forecast on Thursday a 13.4 percent rise in operating profit for the current financial year on the back of strong growth in Asia.

Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-Fast Retailing announces change of corporate auditor

* Says it names Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC as new corporate auditor to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective Nov. 30

Oct 12 2017

UPDATE 1-Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Sept 6 Stock Markets Net Chng Stock Markets Net Chng S&P/ASX 200** 5,706.233 4.231 NZX 50** 7,777.4 -30.820 DJIA** 21,753.31 -234.25 NIKKEI** 19,385.81 -122.44 Nasdaq** 6,375.574 -59.757 FTSE** 7,372.92 -38.55 S&P 500** 2,457.85 -18.70 Hang Seng** 27,741.35 1.09 SPI 200 Fut 5,662 -30.00 STI**

Sep 05 2017

Vietnam pollution fight hits supplier to global fashion brands

HANOI Vietnamese villagers blockading a textile plant that serves global fashion brands are seeking the permanent closure of the factory due to pollution concerns, highlighting a growing readiness in Vietnam to campaign over environmental issues.

Jul 21 2017

Nikkei edges up, marks weekly gain ahead of holiday

TOKYO, July 14 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Friday as disappointing earnings from Fast Retailing, the world's third largest apparel retailer, offset gains made after Wall Street pushed higher.

Jul 14 2017

UPDATE 2-Japan Uniqlo owner's quarterly profit boosted by brisk business in Asia

* Domestic Uniqlo op profit falls on higher costs (Adds CFO comment, context)

Jul 13 2017

REFILE-TABLE-Fast Retailing-9-MTH group results (IFRS)

(Adds accounting period) Jul 13 (Reuters)- Fast Retailing Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months 9 months Year ended 　 ended to May 31, 2017 May 31, 2016 Aug 31, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.48 trln 1.43 trln 1.85 trln (+3.0 p

Jul 13 2017
» More 9983.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates