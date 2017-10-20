SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T)

Edition:
SoftBank Group Corp., formerly SoftBank Corp., is a holding company. The Company is engaged in various businesses in the information industry. Its segments are Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan and Distribution. Domestic Telecommunications is engaged in the provision of mobile communications services in Japan;... (more)

Latest News about 9984.T

BRIEF-Softbank plans second Vision Fund of about $200 bln - WSJ

* Softbank is floating tentative plans for second Vision Fund that could be about $200 billion in size - WSJ citing a source Source: http://on.wsj.com/2imBmMX Further company coverage:

Oct 20 2017

SoftBank's big checks are stalling tech IPOs

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. Big cash infusions for startups from an ever-expanding group of financiers, led by SoftBank Group Corp and Middle East sovereign wealth funds, have extinguished hopes that the technology IPO market would bounce back this year.

Oct 19 2017

BRIEF-Softbank Group Corp preparing to create another technology investment fund - Nikkei, citing CEO

* Softbank Group Corp preparing to create another technology investment fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Oct 19 2017

BRIEF-‍Mubadala says Mubadala Investment Co is launching its venture capital arm

* ‍Mubadala says Mubadala Investment Company is launching a venture capital arm of its business​

Oct 18 2017

UPDATE 1-Australia's Lendlease sells retirement living stake to Dutch fund manager

* Lendlease says weak construction business to hit 2018 earnings

Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-LendLease Group establishes a JV with Softbank Group ​

* ‍Announced sale of 25 per cent of its retirement living business to APG Asset Management N.V.​

Oct 17 2017

Nikkei flat as SoftBank weighs; mood underpinned by election expectations

* Foreigners embrace stable political and monetary policy outlook

Oct 16 2017

Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint plan merger without selling assets

T-Mobile U.S. Inc and Sprint Corp plan to announce a merger agreement without any immediate asset sales, as they seek to preserve as much of their spectrum holdings and cost synergies as they can before regulators ask for concessions, according to people familiar with the matter. | Video

Oct 16 2017
