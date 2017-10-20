Edition:
Aalberts Industries NV (AALB.AS)

AALB.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

41.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.19 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
€41.22
Open
€41.39
Day's High
€41.60
Day's Low
€41.37
Volume
317,632
Avg. Vol
325,908
52-wk High
€41.76
52-wk Low
€27.22

About

Aalberts Industries NV is a company based in the Netherlands. It is engaged in the industrial machinery and equipment industry, and is organized into two segments: Industrial Services and Flow Control. The Industrial Services segment supplies specialized products, processes and systems to the semiconductor, automotive, aerospace... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.96
Market Cap(Mil.): €4,578.57
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 110.58
Dividend: 0.58
Yield (%): 1.40

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 27.07 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.54 11.32
ROE: -- 11.39 15.18

