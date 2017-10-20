Centro de Imagem Diagnosticos SA (AALR3.SA)
AALR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
16.75BRL
20 Oct 2017
16.75BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.25 (-1.47%)
R$ -0.25 (-1.47%)
Prev Close
R$ 17.00
R$ 17.00
Open
R$ 16.99
R$ 16.99
Day's High
R$ 17.00
R$ 17.00
Day's Low
R$ 16.75
R$ 16.75
Volume
204,100
204,100
Avg. Vol
261,913
261,913
52-wk High
R$ 19.76
R$ 19.76
52-wk Low
R$ 11.81
R$ 11.81
About
Centro de Imagem Diagnosticos SA, also known as Alliar, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the provision of healthcare services. The Company focuses on managing medical and diagnostic laboratories. The Company offers medical and diagnostic imaging services, such as biopsy, bone densitometry, laboratory tests, digital... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 1,981.41
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|118.29
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29.48
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.48
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.22
|15.18